ANN ZIMMERMAN, 88, of Fort Wayne, Ind. and Zephyrhills, Fla., was called home by her heavenly Father on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born on June 7, 1930 in Defiance, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Shirley and Faye Sproul. Ann's bright smile and endearing personality would light up the room and has impacted so many of her friends and family. Ann loved playing cards, dominos, and bingo. However, her greatest gift was her deep and unconditional love that she freely shared with her family and friends. Ann is survived by her children, Terri Klotz, Tami (Randy) Furniss, Tim Zimmerman, Trinda (Mike) Foley, and Tonya (Jeff) Presley; 18 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren (and 2 on the way). She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her eldest son, Tom; and her son-in-law, Gary Klotz. Celebration of Life is 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Park Place Senior Living, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Park Place Senior Living, Fort Wayne. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online at



