ANNA BARBARA "BARB" WOLLMAN, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at Sage Bluff Health & Rehab. Born on March 8, 1925 in Baltimore, Md,, she was a daughter of the late Vaughn and Loretta (Fayhe) Jeanneret. She graduated from South Side High School in 1944. She retired from the Allen County Police Department after 10 years of service. She loved her family, animals, and collecting antiques. She was a member at Simpson United Methodist Church and a past member of the National Sheriff's Association. She was a co-founder and president of the Curious Antiques Club. Surviving family include her daughter, Kay (Bill) Bailey; son, David (Lillian) Wollman, both of Fort Wayne; three step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Kenneth L. Wollman, to whom she was married for 65 years; and her sister, Katherine. A private family service will be held at a later time. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Allen County SPCA or Animal Care & Control. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Fort Wayne is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online at



6750 Covington Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46804

(260) 432-3914

