1/
ANNA BETH FORD
1926 - 2020
ANNA BETH FORD, 93, passed Sunday, July 12, 2020, with her daughter, Carla and granddaughter, Amy by her side. She was born Dec. 17, 1926, in Paris, Texas. She married LeRoy Ford on Feb. 6, 1943 and moved to Fort Wayne following Ford's service in the Army. She graduated from IU in 1977. Anna was a homemaker, seamstress and prolific writer. She is survived by daughters, Lana (Carter) Little and Carla (Tony) Holdgreve; sister, Mary Taylor; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-granddaughters. Waiting to greet her in heaven were her husband, LeRoy Ford; her parents; and sister, Sara. Private family services are at Covington Funeral Home. www.covingtonmemorial.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 14, 2020.
