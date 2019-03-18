Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. ANNA FISHBURN 100 of 635 Oakhill Ave. Plymouth Ind. and (GROWCOCK) MARY. View Sign

MARY ANNA (GROWCOCK) FISHBURN, 100, of 635 Oakhill Ave., Plymouth, Ind., and formerly of the Argos community, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1:30 a.m. at Miller's Merry Manor, Plymouth, Ind., following a brief illness. Born on Aug. 6, 1918 in Roann, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Thurlow and Sylvia (Cain) Growcock and had lived most of her life in the Argos community. On Oct. 28, 1939 she married E. Doyle Fishburn and together they shared 65 years. On Feb. 2, 1946 husband Doyle and Mary moved to a farm on Linden Road, Argos, Ind. and lived there until Aug. 12, 1995 when they retired to the town of Argos, Ind. She and Doyle wintered in Avon Park, Fla. for many years. Mary was a homemaker and a farmer's wife. She was a faithful member of the Argos Bible Church, now Parkside Community, Argos, Ind., where she was a deaconess and served on the hospitality committee for many years. Mary was a member of Green Township Homemakers Club, and loved sewing, embroidery, gardening, and growing flowers. Mary is survived by her son, Allen L. Fishburn of Fort Wayne, Ind., and many nieces and nephews. She is also preceded in death by her husband, and daughter-in-law, Peggy Fishburn (2016). Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos, Ind. Rev. Mark Fishburn and Rev. John Fishburn officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the Wednesday service at the New Oakhill Cemetery, Plymouth, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to: Parkside Community Church, 225 S. Michigan St., Argos (IN 46501) or Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Dr., Suite D, Mishawaka (IN 46545).

208 N. Michigan Street

Argos , IN 46501

