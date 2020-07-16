ANNA L. GORDON, 91, of Fort Wayne, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born May 1, 1929, in Eldorado, Kan., she was a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Clara (Edwards) Franke. She worked at Fort Wayne Community Schools before retiring in 1990. She was a member of Harvester Missionary Church. She loved sewing, gardening, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Surviving family include her children, Bonnie Brown, David Gordon and Christine Mincoff; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Paul E. Gordon; three brothers, and two sisters. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Masks are recommended. Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association
or Harvester Missionary Church. Condolences and memories of Anna may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com