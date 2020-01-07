ANNA LOUISE (LAPADAT) TYLER, 89, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. She was a 28-year veteran of the Allen County Sheriff's Department, attaining the rank of Detective Sergeant. Surviving are her sons, Christopher L. (Kim) Tyler, Nick L. (Sheila R. Meyer) Tyler; sons by another mother, Greg York, Bill Newmann, Kim Klophenstein; grandson, Christian Tyler Morgan; nieces, Patti (Wilkinson) Barlett and Rebecca (Crosby) Lepper. Funeral service is noon Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 Wells St., with viewing two hours prior to service. Service of committal will follow at Lindenwood Cemetery. C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home assisting the family.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 7, 2020