ANNA M. CLYMER, 94, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in South Haven, Mich. at her home. Born Nov. 11, 1924 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Ray B. and Virginia Burns. She worked as a cashier at Kroger for 28 years and retired in 1989. Surviving are her daughters, Marsha K. (Jack) Underwood of South Haven, Mich., and Cathy J. (Ken) Gelzleichter of Lewisville, Texas; and seven grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Clymer; second husband, Robert Clymer; son, Ronald J. Clymer; two brothers; and two sisters. A private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Red Cross, Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, or Bethlehem Lutheran Church. To leave condolences visit www. Klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com