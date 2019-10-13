ANNA M. CLYMER, 94, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in South Haven, Mich. at her home. Born Nov. 11, 1924 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Ray B. and Virginia Burns. She worked as a cashier at Kroger for 28 years and retired in 1989. Surviving are her daughters, Marsha K. (Jack) Underwood of South Haven, Mich., and Cathy J. (Ken) Gelzleichter of Lewisville, Texas; and seven grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Clymer; second husband, Robert Clymer; son, Ronald J. Clymer; two brothers; and two sisters. A private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Red Cross, Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, or Bethlehem Lutheran Church. To leave condolences visit www. Klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019