ANNA M. TURNBOW (1995 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNA M. TURNBOW.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46815
(260)-426-9494
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ANNA M. TURNBOW, 24, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born on Sept. 26, 1995, in Fort Wayne. Survivors include her mother, Kristy Prine; father, Franklin Turnbow Jr.; stepfather, Donnie Thomas; sisters, Kara Hartman, Brittany, Tiffany and Amber Turnbow.; and grandfather, Robert Girton. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Cathy and Greg Emmons. Funeral service 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with the Rev. David Mitchell officiating. Calling is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details