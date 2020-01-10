ANNA M. TURNBOW, 24, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born on Sept. 26, 1995, in Fort Wayne. Survivors include her mother, Kristy Prine; father, Franklin Turnbow Jr.; stepfather, Donnie Thomas; sisters, Kara Hartman, Brittany, Tiffany and Amber Turnbow.; and grandfather, Robert Girton. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Cathy and Greg Emmons. Funeral service 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with the Rev. David Mitchell officiating. Calling is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 10, 2020