ANNA MAE WICHERN, 90, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Born in Canton, Ohio on Dec. 8, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Frances Jones. She was faithfully committed to Zion Lutheran Church and School in Fort Wayne serving as a Girl Scout Leader and giving numerous hours volunteering. Anna worked over 30 years at Kmart, retiring in 1994. She enjoyed bowling, "Let's go, Komets!", IU basketball, embroidery, cross-word puzzles, bingo, anything Christmas, and endlessly listening to Eddy Arnold. Surviving are her six children, Diana (Keith) Leslie, Daniel Wichern, Nancy (Todd) Johnston, Robert (Mary) Wichern, Linda (Greg) Harkuszewski, and Mary Wichern. Also surviving are her nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Paul Jones. Anna was also preceded in death by her sisters, Bertha Lou Jones and Margaret Ramsey; ex-husband; John F. Wichern; and granddaughter, Jeananne "Tweet" Pierce. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Avenue, with calling one hour before. Officiating is the Rev. Douglas Punke. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019