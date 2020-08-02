1/1
ANNA MARIE HAECKER, 107, of Berne, Ind., passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Swiss Village in Berne. She was united in marriage to Robert Haecker on March 22, 1933, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 14, 1964. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Berne. Survivors include her daughter , Georgia (Dr. Evan Lehman) Cook of Indianapolis, Ind.; son, James (Brenda) Haecker of Marion, Ind.; daughter-in-law, Marjorie Haecker of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, John R. Haecker; and great-grandson, Jaden Stephen Connelly. Service is 2:30 p.m. today, Aug. 2, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, with visitation from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Preferred memorials to Swiss Village Samaritan Fund. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 2, 2020.
