ANNA T. WESCHE, 96, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Golden Years Homestead, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Valentine and Josephine (Bethner) Jezenski. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Ron) Burkart and Geraldine Halbrook, both of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry, in 1995; and three sisters. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, visitation one hour prior. Father Bill Sullivan officiating. Entombment in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to donor's choice. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 18, 2019