ANNABELLE (TAYLOR) NOTESTINE, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Leo Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Heritage Point of Huntington. For full obituary and online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com