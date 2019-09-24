ANNE CAROL STOUT, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Born Feb. 19, 1937, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Helen Dickmey er. Anne attended Lutheran Schools in Fort Wayne and graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School. She attended Valparaiso University where she met her husband, James E. Stout and raised a family with three children. She is survived by children, James Stout, Kathy Heisler and Jeff Stout; grandchildren, Ryan Stout, Ashley Murphy, Brittney Ward, Caitlin Berghoff, Brandon Stout, Catherine Stout, and Kendall Stout; and seven great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her former husband, James E. Stout; and brother, John Dickmeyer. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will take place at Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 24, 2019