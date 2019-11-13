ANNE LOUISE YOUNG LAMBERT, passed peacefully, in her sleep on Monday, Nov.11, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Aug. 26, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Fridley and Irene Young. She was an avid antique collector and held memberships with LTD and the Collectors Club. Anne was also a member of the Fort Wayne Eastern Star Chapter 432. Survivors include children, Paul Lambert, Karen Schatko, and Amy Lambert; grandchildren, Leslie (Clinton) Mason, Eric Lambert, Nick (Betsy) Schatko, Dylan Schatko, and Ryan Schatko and Gabe Hettinger; nieces, Cheryl (Stephen) White, Connie (Jett) Bork; and nephew, Bob (Laura) Dean. Her cousin, Charles (Virginia) Fay also survives. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Boyce M. Lambert, Jr.; grandson, Adam Marcus Schatko; and nephew, Bill Dean. Service is 11 a.m. Monday Nov.18, 2019, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 4700 Vance Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation an hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday Nov. 17, 2019, at D. O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. Entombment in Covington Memorial Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Preferred memorials are to the Madina Village School, and Indiana Concerns of Police Survivors, (IN C.O.P.S.). To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 13, 2019