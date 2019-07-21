ANNETTE FOSTER (1920 - 2019)
Obituary
ANNETTE FOSTER, 99, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born on June 13, 1920 in Wabash, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Ira and Louise (Kline) Jeffries. She worked as a Media Assistant at the Washington School for many years. Annette was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She loved to sew, watch Purdue basketball games, and decorating for holidays. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Robert Foster. She is survived by her daughters, Tina (Marvin) Courtney and Deborah; and three grandchildren. Also preceding her in passing were her son, Robert Foster Jr.; and sister, Delores Denney. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation two hours prior. Memorial contributions may be made to in Memphis, Tenn. Condolences may be left online at www.greenlawnmpfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 21, 2019
