ANNETTE HIXSON - MEYERS, 48, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Annette was employed at Automotive Color. She was an active member of Leadership Discovery 221. She loved spending time with her fur babies, but her passion in life was her son. Annette is survived by her husband, James Meyers of Fort Wayne; son, Brandon of Fort Wayne; mother, Charlotte Hixson of Fort Wayne; and sister, Susanne (CJ) Ruggiero of Jacksonville, Fla. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Hixson. Memorial service is from noon to 4 p.m. at Lakeside Park, 1401 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control in memory of Annette. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 21, 2019