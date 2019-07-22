Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette Irene (Logan) Mains. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM The Chapel 2505 West Hamilton Road South Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM The Chapel 2505 West Hamilton Road South Fort Wayne , IN View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM The Chapel 2505 West Hamilton Road South Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ANNETTE IRENE (LOGAN) MAINS, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019, after an extended illness. Born in Kendall ville, Ind. on Oct. 4, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Perry and Margaret Logan. She was a 1964 graduate of Kendallville High School. On Sept. 3, 1966, she married her high school sweetheart, David Mains. Her entire life, Annette served as a mother to many, community leader, and volunteer. She served as an elected member of the Fort Wayne Community School Board. She was the recipient of a PTA State Life Membership, selected as a recipient of the Outstanding Service to Youth Award by the PTA local Council, and was awarded the Vicki Steffen Memorial Award. A dedicated follower of Jesus Christ, throughout her life she was an active member at Wallen Baptist Church and The Chapel. In 1995, she formed the nonprofit Annette Mains Ministries, Inc. and began Heritage Mission school. The school moved from her home to a borrowed facility and eventually to a dedicated Christian boarding school in Huntertown, where she welcomed and cared for many children for the next two decades. In recent years, she became heavily involved in rejuvenating the Christ Child Festival in Fort Wayne which later became known as Christmas in the Park. Through her efforts, countless mission projects were accomplished, including dresses sent to Africa, patriotic quilts and books sent to servicemen overseas, hygiene kits for the homeless, and diaper kits and health-care kits sent to Haiti. Her passions were prayer and serving others. She led a uniquely dedicated and purposeful life fulfilling those passions. Annette is survived by husband, Dave; sons, Ben (Deanna) Mains and Adam (Amy) Mains; grandchildren, Noah, Abby, Daniel, Nathan, and Mehedia, and other children she loved as her own: Chelsea, Belay, Zenash, Desirea, Sewlanchi, Desta, Dirshaye, Tizeta, Meseret, Abebech, and Kalkidan. She was also preceded in death by granddaughters, Hannah, and Jessica Mains; and by a sister, Kay Berg; and brother, Lee Logan. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at The Chapel, 2505 West Hamilton Road South, Fort Wayne (IN 46814), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at The Chapel. It would be her wish that memorials in her name be made to Heritage Mission.



ANNETTE IRENE (LOGAN) MAINS, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019, after an extended illness. Born in Kendall ville, Ind. on Oct. 4, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Perry and Margaret Logan. She was a 1964 graduate of Kendallville High School. On Sept. 3, 1966, she married her high school sweetheart, David Mains. Her entire life, Annette served as a mother to many, community leader, and volunteer. She served as an elected member of the Fort Wayne Community School Board. She was the recipient of a PTA State Life Membership, selected as a recipient of the Outstanding Service to Youth Award by the PTA local Council, and was awarded the Vicki Steffen Memorial Award. A dedicated follower of Jesus Christ, throughout her life she was an active member at Wallen Baptist Church and The Chapel. In 1995, she formed the nonprofit Annette Mains Ministries, Inc. and began Heritage Mission school. The school moved from her home to a borrowed facility and eventually to a dedicated Christian boarding school in Huntertown, where she welcomed and cared for many children for the next two decades. In recent years, she became heavily involved in rejuvenating the Christ Child Festival in Fort Wayne which later became known as Christmas in the Park. Through her efforts, countless mission projects were accomplished, including dresses sent to Africa, patriotic quilts and books sent to servicemen overseas, hygiene kits for the homeless, and diaper kits and health-care kits sent to Haiti. Her passions were prayer and serving others. She led a uniquely dedicated and purposeful life fulfilling those passions. Annette is survived by husband, Dave; sons, Ben (Deanna) Mains and Adam (Amy) Mains; grandchildren, Noah, Abby, Daniel, Nathan, and Mehedia, and other children she loved as her own: Chelsea, Belay, Zenash, Desirea, Sewlanchi, Desta, Dirshaye, Tizeta, Meseret, Abebech, and Kalkidan. She was also preceded in death by granddaughters, Hannah, and Jessica Mains; and by a sister, Kay Berg; and brother, Lee Logan. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at The Chapel, 2505 West Hamilton Road South, Fort Wayne (IN 46814), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at The Chapel. It would be her wish that memorials in her name be made to Heritage Mission. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close