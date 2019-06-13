ANNETTE MARIE NEAL, passed away in her home on Monday, June 10, 2019, after a year long battle with cancer. Annette was born Feb. 20, 1962, in Fort Wayne. She graduated from Snider High School in 1980, and completed her Bachelor's degree at Indiana Wesleyan University. Surviving are her mother, Betty Lou Harber Ahlersmeyer; 11 siblings; her husband, Kurt Neal; her children, Elyse Mosley and Amy Blackford; her step-children, Austin Neal, Brittnee Burns, and Maria Bowersock; her grandchildren, and many friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Louis Harber Jr. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, Pathway Community Church, 1010 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne, with calling two hours prior from 9 to 11 a.m. A luncheon with follow service from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations to Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center directed towards a beech tree in Annette's honor. Donations can be made at www.vnfw.org/donate-now following the link for memorial donations. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 13, 2019