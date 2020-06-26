ANNETTE SCHMUCKER, 76, of Harlan, Ind., passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Menno and Caroline (Graber) Schwartz. She is survived by her husband, Peter Schmucker; children, Lewis (Miriam), Betty (James Brandenberger), Menno (Martha), Ida (Martin), Peter Jr., Paul (Rosalie), Steven (Arlene), Martin (Loretta), Dennis (Leora), Daniel (Esther), Lester (Marian), Mervin (Wilma), Melvin (Loretta), Marvin (Joanna) and Jesse (Luella); 72 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Rudy (Lydiann), Martin (Martha) and Marvin (Malinda). She was preceded in death by parents, Menno and Caroline Schwartz; brother, Lewis; sister, Emma; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Service is 9 a.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Schmucker family home, 11203 State Rd. 101, Harlan (IN 46743), with visitation 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, until service time at 9 a.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020. Burial will be in East Scipio Cemetery. Bishop James Schmucker officiating.