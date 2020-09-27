DR. ANTE "TONY" Bozo/Bosko NAJEV, 64, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his home. He was born in Vucevci, Croatia, on Jan. 15, 1956 and raised in the Dalmatian cities of Najevi and Split. As a young man he was part of the Yugoslavian military as an army medic and he obtained an MD from the University of Belgrade in Serbia. Dr. Najev immigrated to the U.S.A. in the 1980's. He financially aided his Croatian community during the ex-Yugoslavian wars of the 1990's. Dr. Najev enjoyed being a doctor and he especially liked working as a resident in the N.Y.C. tri-state area and was a family practice doctor in Fort Wayne. Dr. Najev is survived his wife of 31 years, Bridgette; daughter, Briante; son, Bertram; brother, Tomislav; mother, Ivanica; father, Boo; uncle, Nediljko; and sister-in-law, Vedrana. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins both in the Croatia and the U.S.A. There will be no public funeral because of his wishes and the current coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to American Diabetes Association
at www.diabetes.org/donate