1/
Dr. Ante Bozo/Bosko "Tony" Najev
1956 - 2020
DR. ANTE "TONY" Bozo/Bosko NAJEV, 64, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his home. He was born in Vucevci, Croatia, on Jan. 15, 1956 and raised in the Dalmatian cities of Najevi and Split. As a young man he was part of the Yugoslavian military as an army medic and he obtained an MD from the University of Belgrade in Serbia. Dr. Najev immigrated to the U.S.A. in the 1980's. He financially aided his Croatian community during the ex-Yugoslavian wars of the 1990's. Dr. Najev enjoyed being a doctor and he especially liked working as a resident in the N.Y.C. tri-state area and was a family practice doctor in Fort Wayne. Dr. Najev is survived his wife of 31 years, Bridgette; daughter, Briante; son, Bertram; brother, Tomislav; mother, Ivanica; father, Boo; uncle, Nediljko; and sister-in-law, Vedrana. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins both in the Croatia and the U.S.A. There will be no public funeral because of his wishes and the current coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
Memories & Condolences

September 24, 2020
Bridgette, so sorry for your loss. I only knew Ante briefly, but had the utmost respect for him, he was a true gentleman.

Steve Yagoda
Steven R. Yagoda
Friend
September 20, 2020
Lawrence and I are sorry for your loss.
Kathy Davis
September 20, 2020
Praying for your peace and comfort during this time of grief.
Rhonda Burch
Acquaintance
