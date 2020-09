Or Copy this URL to Share

Share ANTHONY's life story with friends and family

Share ANTHONY's life story with friends and family

ANTHONY "UMPA" ALLEN ZIELINSKI, 61, of Noblesville, Ind., passed away Saturday Sept. 12, 2020. Arrangements by DeMoney Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, Ind.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store