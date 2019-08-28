ANTHONY JOSEPH PERUGINI, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. He was born May 21, 1931, in Fort Wayne, the son of Joseph Perugini and Mary Ven-demia. Tony proudly served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He earned a B.S.C. degree in accounting from The International College Indiana and obtained a CPA. A consummate businessman, he was a founder and managed the CPA firm of Drees, Robinson & Perugini which he grew into the largest accounting firm in Indiana. He also founded and owned a mortgage company and a travel agency. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was also a member of The Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. He enjoyed playing golf with his friends and was an excellent bowler. He loved spending time with his family. On Jan. 30, 1954, he married Aida Tenorio and they had six children together. Aida preceded him in death on Sept. 28, 2010. Surviving are his six children, Mary Rose (Bill) Gilbreath of Rowlett, Texas, Anthony J. (Cindy) Perugini Jr. of Fort Wayne, Francesca Perugini, M.D. (Thomas Fitzharris, M.D.) of Dallas, Texas, Angela Dulcet of Fort Wayne, Gina (Mark) Lucas of Lebanon, Ind., and Elizabeth (Jon) Fillmore of Stockbridge, Mich.; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; also his former wife, Mary Perugini and her son, John (Mari) Adams. Funeral Service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46825). The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at Catholic Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Wounded Warrier Project. "Big Tony's family wants to pay special recognition and appreciation to the love and care given by Charles Walker, Jennifer Buxton, Mary Shelton, Amy Harris, Julie Craddock, Jude Klindt, and his personal trainer, Kevin French."
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2019