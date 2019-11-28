ANTHONY "TONY" MEEK, 33, passed on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. He graduated from Carroll High School. Tony was a talented metal fabricator recently working for Titan Metal Worx. He is survived by children, McKenzie and Jackson; mother, Lisa (George) Gerdes; father, James (Carol Carter) Meek; siblings, Katie Johnson, Ehren Gerdes, Jill (Brad) Carnahan and Jonathan Gerdes; special friend, Laura Dreyer. He was preceded in death by big sister, Jenny; sister-in-law, Amanda Gerdes. Visitation for family and friends is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the kid's education fund c/o Lisa Gerdes.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 28, 2019