ANTHONY "TONY" R. BEAM, 31, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his residence. Born on Nov. 16, 1987, he was a son of Robert and Bonnie (Bechtol) Beam, who survive and reside in Roanoke, Ind. Tony graduated from Homestead High School in 2006. He joined the United States Army Reserves and served as a Human Intelligence Collector/Specialist in the war in Afghanistan. Tony loved spontaneous travel and being outdoors. He was a talented mechanic who enjoyed working on his boat and cars. He was a caring and compassionate friend, son, and brother who knew how to make those around him feel loved. Tony will be missed by his parents; brother, Jesse (Jenn) Beam of South Bend, Ind.; paternal grandmother, Evelyn Beam of Fort Wayne, Ind.; uncles and aunts, Jon and Teri Beam, Charles and Diane Garnette; cousins, Isaac Beam, Martina Beam, Chad Garnette, Jennifer (Michael) Garnette-Feliciano, and Andy Garnette; as well as many close friends and extended family. Tony was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Richard Beam; maternal grandparents, Adelaide and K. Wayne Bechtol. Mass of Christian Burial is 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Fr. Dale Bauman of St. Joseph Catholic Church presiding. Calling hours prior to Mass are from 4 to 4:30 p.m. at the church. Recitation of the Rosary is 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Ind. prior to calling hours from 3 to 7 p.m. and followed by an Army Chaplain Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Burial will follow Mass with military honors at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, N. Main Street, Roanoke, Ind. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council, www.nibcc.org; FW22 www.fw22.org; or to Masses in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington (IN 46750). McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2019