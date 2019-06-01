ANTHONY R. "TONY" BEAM

McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home - Huntington
715 N Jefferson St
Huntington, IN
46750
(260)-356-3320
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home - Huntington
715 N Jefferson St
Huntington, IN 46750
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home - Huntington
715 N Jefferson St
Huntington, IN 46750
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home - Huntington
715 N Jefferson St
Huntington, IN 46750
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 4:30 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
10700 Aboite Center Road
Fort Wayne, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:30 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
10700 Aboite Center Road
Fort Wayne, IN
BEAM, ANTHONY "TONY" R.: Mass of Christian Burial is 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Calling hours prior to Mass are from 4 to 4:30 p.m. at the church. Recitation of the Rosary is 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, Ind. prior to calling hours from 3 to 7 p.m. and followed by an Army Chaplain Prayer Service at 7 p.m.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from June 1 to June 3, 2019
