BEAM, ANTHONY "TONY" R.: Mass of Christian Burial is 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Calling hours prior to Mass are from 4 to 4:30 p.m. at the church. Recitation of the Rosary is 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, Ind. prior to calling hours from 3 to 7 p.m. and followed by an Army Chaplain Prayer Service at 7 p.m.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from June 1 to June 3, 2019