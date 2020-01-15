ANTHONY W. PERSYN

Obituary
ANTHONY W. PERSYN, 53, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Fort Wayne. He was a son of Gail Persyn of Fort Wayne and the late Robert Persyn. Tony's favorite occupation was that of musician, song writer, and music producer. He was most recently attending Purdue Fort Wayne pursuing a career in psychology. He hoped to become a counselor and help those who are hurting. He is also survived by his wife, Ellen D. Persyn of Fort Wayne; siblings, Robin (Berry) Miller of Angola, Ind., and Rick (Judi) Persyn of Spencerville, Ind.; 10 nieces; five nephews; and his two schnoodles, Sophie Marie and Jackie Boy. Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Northeast Christian Church, 4900 Stellhorn Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the church. Memorials may be made to Northeast Christian Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 15, 2020
