ANTONIA (PATRELAKIS) MAKRIS
ANTONIA (PATRELAKIS) MAKRIS, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Born in Plaka, Crete, Greece, on Nov. 8, 1931. She came to the U.S. in 1952 and worked as a seamstress, retiring from Bennett Manufacturing. In retirement, she loved to crochet and to cook Greek delicacies. Her koulourakia, kourambiethes, and dolmathes were legendary. Antonia is survived by her daughters, Bessie and Mary; beloved sister-in-law, Zabia Makreas; nieces and nephews, Kosta (Hollis), Nick (Kay), Pagony, Antonia, and Nicole; and numerous nieces and nephews from the Makridakis family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Makris; siblings, Marie, Despina, and Kosta; and niece, Mary. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 110 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Father Cosmin Sicoe officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with a Trisagion service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will follow the church service at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 3, 2020.
