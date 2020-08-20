1/1
ANTONYO STEPHENS
1977 - 2020
ANTONYO STEPHENS, 42, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born Nov. 19, 1977, he was the son of Pandors Jones and Kevin Gregg. He attended Elmhurst High School and worked for True Light Glass in Columbus, Ohio. Antonyo enjoyed bowling, gambling, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Antonyo leaves to cherish his memories significant other, Tonya Carter; father, Kevin Gregg; stepfather, Melvin Jones; sons, Anotonyo Stephens JR., Marquan Burnett, Antonyo Stephens III, and Antone Stephens; daughters, Justice Stephens, Aniya Harvin, Assata Lundy and Anya'sane Stephens; and brothers, Vincent Stephens and A.C. Stephens. Antonyo was preceded death by his mother, Pandors Jones; and sister, Sha-kre Stephens. Memorial service will be held 1pm Saturday Aug. 22, 2020, Glazebrooks Funeral Services, 2822 Nichol Ave., Anderson, Ind. Service entrusted to Glazebrooks Funeral Service.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Glazebrooks Funeral Services
