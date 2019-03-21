BARBARA ANN McDANIEL 77, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Majestic Care of New Haven. Born in Wood burn, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Norma (Bensni der) Parsons. She was a past member of the New Haven United Methodist Church. Barbara retired after 27 years with East Allen County Schools as an elementary teacher. She had a passion for reading and working with children. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles "Wayne" McDaniel; children, Jason (Rhonda) McDaniel of New Haven and Kelly (Willie) Mahan of Fort Worth, Texas; sister, Beverly Armbruster of Woodburn; and grandchildren, Spencer LaFarge, Preston LaFarge, Emma McDaniel, and Cooper McDaniel. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial in Woodburn Mennonite Cemetery, Woodburn. Preferred memorials are to Southwick Elementary School Library, Fort Wayne. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 21, 2019