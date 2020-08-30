1/1
ARCHIE STEVENS
{ "" }
ARCHIE STEVENS, 83, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. He retired from International Harvester as a repair mechanic and later retired from the V.A. Medical Center food service division. He was U.S. Army veteran and served in the 82nd Airborne. Surviving are his wife, Joyce; son and daughter-in-law, Ivan and Ronnell; grandsons, Lennix and Landon, along with several other family members. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46816), with walk-through visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Masks will be required. Social distancing will be in place. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
