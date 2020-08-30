ARCHIE STEVENS, 83, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. He retired from International Harvester as a repair mechanic and later retired from the V.A. Medical Center food service division. He was U.S. Army veteran and served in the 82nd Airborne. Surviving are his wife, Joyce; son and daughter-in-law, Ivan and Ronnell; grandsons, Lennix and Landon, along with several other family members. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46816), with walk-through visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Masks will be required. Social distancing will be in place. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com