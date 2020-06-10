ARDEN SHANKS, 71, of New Haven, Ind., formerly of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away quietly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at home. Born June 23, 1948, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Melvin and Lillian (Gustin) Shanks. He was a 1966 graduate of Arcola High School. He married Suzanne Amaden on Oct. 31, 1983, in Nashville, Tenn. Of course, they had to go to the race before they got married, but that was ok with Suzanne. Arden was an ASE certified auto technician for 44 years. He worked at Fox & Fox Frame Service, Fort Wayne Nissan and he retired from Al Gratz Body & Paint Shop. After retirement, Arden actually fixed cars over the telephone. His former customers and his friends would call him with a problem, and he would tell them what was wrong and how to fix it. He enjoyed working on his golf cart. Being a race fan, his cart had to be faster than the normal golf cart. He even had a police officer shake his finger at him once when they crossed paths which made Arden laugh. Arden was an avid stock car race fan, avid Chicago Cubs fan, and avid Ohio State Buckeye football fan. He enjoyed monthly breakfasts with his race buddies. He also enjoyed camping and went to Winchester, Ind., every fall for the 400 until he could no longer go. Surviving are his wife, Suzanne of New Haven; four children, Tiffany Shanks, Tim (Kelly) Shanks, Kristina (David Wisialowski) Johnson, and Andrea (James Silvers) Neal; six grandchildren; one brother, Bill (Pat) Shanks and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main St., Hicksville, and from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 13, 2020. Social Distancing and proper etiquette will be observed. If anyone has underlying conditions or are not feeling well, the funeral home requests that they express their condolences to the family by mail or telephone. Graveside funeral service is noon Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Forest Home Cemetery, with Pastor Jack Teeple officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the American Lung Association. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbul.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 10, 2020.