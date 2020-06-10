ARDEN SHANKS
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ARDEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARDEN SHANKS, 71, of New Haven, Ind., formerly of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away quietly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at home. Born June 23, 1948, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Melvin and Lillian (Gustin) Shanks. He was a 1966 graduate of Arcola High School. He married Suzanne Amaden on Oct. 31, 1983, in Nashville, Tenn. Of course, they had to go to the race before they got married, but that was ok with Suzanne. Arden was an ASE certified auto technician for 44 years. He worked at Fox & Fox Frame Service, Fort Wayne Nissan and he retired from Al Gratz Body & Paint Shop. After retirement, Arden actually fixed cars over the telephone. His former customers and his friends would call him with a problem, and he would tell them what was wrong and how to fix it. He enjoyed working on his golf cart. Being a race fan, his cart had to be faster than the normal golf cart. He even had a police officer shake his finger at him once when they crossed paths which made Arden laugh. Arden was an avid stock car race fan, avid Chicago Cubs fan, and avid Ohio State Buckeye football fan. He enjoyed monthly breakfasts with his race buddies. He also enjoyed camping and went to Winchester, Ind., every fall for the 400 until he could no longer go. Surviving are his wife, Suzanne of New Haven; four children, Tiffany Shanks, Tim (Kelly) Shanks, Kristina (David Wisialowski) Johnson, and Andrea (James Silvers) Neal; six grandchildren; one brother, Bill (Pat) Shanks and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main St., Hicksville, and from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 13, 2020. Social Distancing and proper etiquette will be observed. If anyone has underlying conditions or are not feeling well, the funeral home requests that they express their condolences to the family by mail or telephone. Graveside funeral service is noon Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Forest Home Cemetery, with Pastor Jack Teeple officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the American Lung Association. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbul.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory Lynn Street Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory Lynn Street Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Forest Home Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory Lynn Street Chapel
206 N Lynn St
Bryan, OH 43506
(419) 636-3139
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved