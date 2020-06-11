SHANKS, ARDEN: Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main St., Hicksville, and from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 13, 2020. Social Distancing and proper etiquette will be observed. If anyone has underlying conditions or are not feeling well, the funeral home requests that they express their condolences to the family by mail or telephone. Graveside funeral service is noon Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Forest Home Cemetery.



