ARDIS R. MILLER, 85, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Westside Garden Plaza in Indianapolis. Born Jan. 23, 1934 in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late David B. and Nellie B. (Hoaglin) Ramsey. She was the financial secretary for the Crescent Avenue United Methodist Church 18 years, retiring in 1988. She was a current member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Indianapolis. She was past president of the United Methodist Women at Crescent Avenue United Methodist Church, as well as a Sunday school teacher and Girl Scout leader. Additionally, she managed a small, volunteer greenhouse in Florida. Surviving are her children, Steven M. (Anne) Miller of Cary, N.C., Linda J. (Phil) Davis of Lake Zurich, Ill., and Janet S. (Matt) Bryant of Avon; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lavon E. Miller; and brothers, Carroll L. Ramsey, Ronald D. Ramsey and Lyle E. Ramsey. Funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in IOOF Cemetery in New Haven. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 3, 2019