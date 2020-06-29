ARDOLA J. SCOTT, 91, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born Aug. 2, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Frank G. and Vera A. (Yacky) Bowers. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald B. Scott, who survives, on Aug. 28, 1948. She was a 1946 graduate of North Side High School and was a homemaker. She was an absolutely, amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ardola loved and adored her family, who also adored her. Also surviving are a son, Steven D. (Debra) Scott of Fort Wayne; daughter, Diane M. Scharlach of Huntertown; four grandchildren, David Scott, Dan (Jillian) Scharlach, Stacey (Brian) Adams and Lisa (Jason) Young. They were also blessed with seven great-grandchildren, John, Meghan, Gavin, Grace, Leah, Clayton and Addy. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Don Scharlach; two brothers, Harry and Chuck Bowers. A private funeral service is Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Preferred memorial to the Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 29, 2020.