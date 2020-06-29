ARDOLA J. SCOTT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ARDOLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARDOLA J. SCOTT, 91, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born Aug. 2, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Frank G. and Vera A. (Yacky) Bowers. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald B. Scott, who survives, on Aug. 28, 1948. She was a 1946 graduate of North Side High School and was a homemaker. She was an absolutely, amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ardola loved and adored her family, who also adored her. Also surviving are a son, Steven D. (Debra) Scott of Fort Wayne; daughter, Diane M. Scharlach of Huntertown; four grandchildren, David Scott, Dan (Jillian) Scharlach, Stacey (Brian) Adams and Lisa (Jason) Young. They were also blessed with seven great-grandchildren, John, Meghan, Gavin, Grace, Leah, Clayton and Addy. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Don Scharlach; two brothers, Harry and Chuck Bowers. A private funeral service is Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Preferred memorial to the Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved