ARLEEN G. SMITH
ARLEEN G. SMITH, 95, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton. Born Aug. 9, 1925, in Wells County, she was a daughter of Howard D. and Masyl R. (Houtz) Gilbert. She was a graduate of Rockcreek High School in 1943. Arleen married Jack W. Smith on Jan. 12, 1947, in Uniondale; he preceded her in death on May 5, 2003. Arleen worked at the Old First National Bank, in Bluffton, working in the Trust Department for 30 years and a teller for 25 years. Arleen was a member of Liberty Center Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women's Group. She had served as the church organist since 1947. Arleen also volunteered with the Wells Community Auxiliary at the reception desk and at the Bargain Hut. She was also a member of the P.B.S. Club. Arleen is survived by her children, Judy A. (Roger) Lothamer of Markle, Ind., Jon W. Smith of Monroe, Ind., and Jeff H. Smith of New Haven, Ind.; five grandchildren, Matthew (Anne) Lothamer of Newburgh, Ind., Jason Lothamer of Westfield, Ind., Jenny (Chris) Withem of Morristown, Tenn., Brooke (Greg) Groombridge of Fort Wayne, and Andy (Stacey) Smith of Berne, Ind.; and eight great-grandchildren. Arleen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and sister, J. Cecile Hite. A private celebration of Arleen's life will be held at the Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorials in Arleen's memory may be made to the Liberty Center United Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Smith family at www.thomarich.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 13, 2020.
