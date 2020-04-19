ARLENE KAY MISKELLY, 73, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born in Zion, Ill., on May 14, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Rossiter and Jessie Burgess. Arlene obtained a Bachelor's degree from Greenville College, Greenville, Ill. She worked as a teacher for five years at Black Jack Elementary School in Hazelwood, Mo., L.S. Ayres for almost 10 years, and spent most of her working years at Lutheran Hospital. She was a member of Christ's Community Church, longtime member of Village Green Free Methodist Church (The Journey), and Brookside Community Church. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dr. William Miskelly; children, William (Reiko) Miskelly III, Lynette (Darren) Smith and Kara (Sunil) Shrestha; 11 grandchildren; and sister, Jessilyn (Wolfgang) Otto. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Leonardo "Leo" Edward Shrestha; and sister, Annette Burgess. A private visitation will be held at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). A graveside service will be held at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leonardo Edward Shrestha Foundation or Christ's Community Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020