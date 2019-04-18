Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARLENE R. PARTIN. View Sign

ARLENE R. PARTIN, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born Dec. 18, 1936, in Spokane, Wash., she was a daughter of the late Ray and Verna (Maring) McDan iels. She was a graduate of North Side High School, Fort Wayne. She worked at home raising her family and later went on to work as a secretary at Magnavox and State Farm Insurance. She spent her free time reading, tutoring school children to read, completing crossword puzzles, and cross stitching. Surviving family include her children, Rick (Beth) Partin, Craig (Kim) Partin and Michele Partin; grandchildren, Jenna Partin, Luke (Breanna) Partin, Julie (Jason) Borneman, Kurt Kaylor, Joseph Kaylor, Kristin (Aaron) Bassett, Kameron Daub, Codee (Jesse) Runyon, and Chloee Partin; great-grandchildren, Darcy, Isaac, Ayden, A.J., and Bentley; and sisters, Lois Heister and Joyce Davidson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Adason Partin; and sister, Shirley Gaskill. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School in Chamberlain, S.D. or . Condolences may be left online at www.hockemeyermillerfh.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

