ARLETA JEAN DOWTY, 88, of Bluffton and formerly of Ossian, left this life on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Born in Elkhart County on July 3, 1931, Jean was a daughter of the late Noah and Anna (Chokey) Moneyheffer. She graduated from New Paris High School in 1949, and married her high school sweetheart, Vernon Dowty, on June 6, 1953. They had been married 64 years when he died in November 2017. At the time of her death, Jean resided at River Terrace Retirement Community. Although she was primarily a homemaker, earlier in life Jean also did laundry for medical offices, made custom draperies and did housecleaning. Later, Jean enjoyed going to garage sales and doing crafts of many kinds, especially quilting and crocheting. With her husband, Jean enjoyed camping and playing cards in groups. She was the church cook for many years at Grace Baptist Church in Bluffton where she had been a member for more than 30 years. Jean is survived by her son, Bill (Phyllis) of Ossian. She has one grandson, Samuel (Cassie) and three great-grandchildren, Grayson, Raelynne and Lyla, all of Ossian. She has one sister, Bonnie (Bob) Culp of Goshen; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Harold Moneyheffer. Funeral service is 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian. Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, Bluffton. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 20, 2019