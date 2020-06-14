ARLIE L. ELLIS, 83, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Sage Bluff Health & Rehab Center in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Leonard P. and Francis M. (Koehn lein) Ellis. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Carol L. Lesh on Dec. 5, 1954; she preceded him in death in 2017. He was a member of The Chapel and American Legion Post in Waynedale. Arlie enjoyed bowling, playing cards and traveling to Las Vegas. Above all else, Arlie was very generous and had a huge heart. Surviving are his sons, Kip (Denise) Ellis of Leesburg, Ind., and Todd (Gary) Ellis of St. Pete, Fla.; daughters, Mary Kay (Sue) Wallace of Fort Wayne and Julie (Steve) Twehues of Fort Thomas, Ky.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill P. Ellis of Fort Wayne; sisters, Rosie (Odell) Spencer of Fort Wayne and Gloria Ellis of Bradenton, Fla.; and sister-in-law, Ruth of Fort Wayne. Arlie was preceded in death by his brothers, Don, Bob, Leonard, John, Dick, and Jim. Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, with Facebook Live Stream. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to The Chapel or Heartland Hospice.