ARLIE L. ELLIS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ARLIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARLIE L. ELLIS, 83, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Sage Bluff Health & Rehab Center in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Leonard P. and Francis M. (Koehn lein) Ellis. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Carol L. Lesh on Dec. 5, 1954; she preceded him in death in 2017. He was a member of The Chapel and American Legion Post in Waynedale. Arlie enjoyed bowling, playing cards and traveling to Las Vegas. Above all else, Arlie was very generous and had a huge heart. Surviving are his sons, Kip (Denise) Ellis of Leesburg, Ind., and Todd (Gary) Ellis of St. Pete, Fla.; daughters, Mary Kay (Sue) Wallace of Fort Wayne and Julie (Steve) Twehues of Fort Thomas, Ky.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill P. Ellis of Fort Wayne; sisters, Rosie (Odell) Spencer of Fort Wayne and Gloria Ellis of Bradenton, Fla.; and sister-in-law, Ruth of Fort Wayne. Arlie was preceded in death by his brothers, Don, Bob, Leonard, John, Dick, and Jim. Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, with Facebook Live Stream. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to The Chapel or Heartland Hospice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved