DR. ARLINE STANDLEY, 102, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at The Towne House Health Center. Born Feb. 14, 1918 and raised in Buffalo, N.Y., she excelled in school and throughout her life. She loved to read and play her violin. Arline always held a place in her heart for the needs of others and her generosity was passed out to many charitable organizations. She traveled extensively starting at 17 years of age at Wheaton College and then went on a five year assignment in Brazil as a missionary. From then on it was non-stop New York, Kentucky, Louisiana, Porto Alegre, Barcelona, University of Iowa (PhD), and finally to Fort Wayne. In 1967, she obtained a professorship in Comparative Literature at the Indiana University at Fort Wayne where she remained until she retired in 1986. As acting Chair of the English Department for three years, she worked diligently to merge the two separate English Departments. Arline is survived by her sister, Nancy Nielsen; nephews, James (Cindy) Nielsen and William (Tami) Nielsen; grand nephews, Paul and Tim Nielsen; grand nieces, Kirsten (Dan) Pickworth, Dana Nielsen and Leslie Nielsen Phelps (Adam Phelps); and great grand niece and nephew, Vera and Corbin Pickworth Beloved close friends that meant so much to Arline are Dr. Hermine van Nuis, Wayne Peterson, Jan Perry, Mark and Debbie Tester, Bev Sorensen and the Ferdinand family, along with other friends from Fort Wayne, Winnipeg, Mesa, and Iowa that have been encouraging over many years. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Bucaria, in 2019. The family thanks the devoted doctors, nurses, aides and others that were involved in her care at The Towne House & Health Center. The family also would like to recognize Chaplain Doug Vogel from The Towne House who has been very supportive and will be officiating at the family memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations be made to the Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana https://give.cancer-services.org/campaign/tribute-2020/c294014
, The Towne House Chapel Fund serving community needs, or Trinity Episcopal Church Music Fund. FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.