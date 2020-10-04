1/
ARLOUINE E. "ARLYNNE" (MURCHLAND) JAHNS
ARLOUINE E. "ARLYNNE" (MURCHLAND) JAHNS, 102, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in West Des Moines, Iowa. Born Feb. 26, 1918, she was the eldest child of Maurice and Eleanor Murchland of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her husband, David V. Jahns; parents; and siblings, Edward Murchland, Rita Childers, Mary Alice Shepherd, Robert Murchland, and Lois Murchland. Her ashes will be interred along with her husband's in the Resurrection Mausoleum at Catholic Cemetery. For a full obituary on the Fort Wayne native see McLaren's Funeral Home website, West Des Moines, Iowa.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 4, 2020.
