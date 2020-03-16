ARMANDA (BARBATO) ROHRBACHER, 99, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Heritage Park Nursing Home, Fort Wayne. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late John and Lucy (Bellilo) Barbato. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Fort Wayne. Armanda was a registered nurse for the U.S. Army where she met her husband, Clarence "Al" Rohrbacher. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Peggy) Rohrbacher of Leo and Ronald (Tracy) Rohrbacher of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Clarence "Al" Rohrbacher; and daughter, Martha Wallace. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Harper Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E, New Haven with visitation one hour prior. Father Thomas Shoemaker officiating. Burial at IOOF Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to . For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 16, 2020