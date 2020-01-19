ARMIDA A. KOSLOW, 80, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Born in Trona, Calif. on March 10, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Trinidad Vasquez and Petra Jiminez. She transferred to Fort Wayne General Motors Plant in 1993 from Van Nuys, Calif. General Motors Plant, and she retired in 2006 with 30 years of service. She loved watching her birds, flower garden and loved spending time with her family. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Edward Koslow; and children, Cathy (Alfred) Calzadillas, Michele (Rene) Carranza, Edward Koslow III; and many grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Ramos. Service is 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior with reception to follow.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 19, 2020