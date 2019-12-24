ARMILDA FAYE MONHOLLEN, 89, died Friday, Dec. 21, 2019. She is survived by her children, Wendell (Angela) Monhol len, Treva Bashore, Vera Miller, and Clara (Randy) Pack,; brothers, David C. (Peggy) Vaughn, John Vaughn, Calvin (Charlotte) Vaughn, and Edward Vaughn; sisters, Violet Vaughn and Lauretta Warren; eight grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edd. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made to Paulding County Black Swamp Nature Center. Online condolences may be sent at www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 24, 2019