ARMILDA FAYE MONHOLLEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARMILDA FAYE MONHOLLEN.
Service Information
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH
45879-1545
(419)-399-2866
Obituary
Send Flowers

ARMILDA FAYE MONHOLLEN, 89, died Friday, Dec. 21, 2019. She is survived by her children, Wendell (Angela) Monhol len, Treva Bashore, Vera Miller, and Clara (Randy) Pack,; brothers, David C. (Peggy) Vaughn, John Vaughn, Calvin (Charlotte) Vaughn, and Edward Vaughn; sisters, Violet Vaughn and Lauretta Warren; eight grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edd. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made to Paulding County Black Swamp Nature Center. Online condolences may be sent at www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.