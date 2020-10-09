1/1
ARNITA H. SCHROEDER
1925 - 2020
ARNITA H. SCHROEDER, 95, of Decatur, Ind., passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Adams - Woodcrest Nursing Home in Decatur. She was born May 20, 1925 in Allen County. Arnita was united in marriage to Marvin Schroeder, on July 8, 1945 at St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen. Survivors include her husband of 75 years, Marvin Schroeder of Decatur, Ind.; son, M. Daniel (Nancy) Schroeder of Osceola, Ind.; daughter, Sonia L. (Thomas) Croucher of Decatur, Ind.; son, Jeffrey Z. (Ruth) Schroeder of Hoagland, Ind.; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Masks are required for the safety of Arnita's family. Pastor Peter Brock officiating. Burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery - Bingen. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, Ind.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen
OCT
11
Service
02:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
