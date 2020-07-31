1/
REV. ARNOLD SAYLOR Jr.
REV. ARNOLD SAYLOR JR., 61 passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne Ind. Born Feb. 7, 1959 in Chicago, he was a son of the late Arnold Saylor Sr. and Ruby C. Rogers. Rev. Arnold was a local and well-known Pastor for many years at the Highway Holiness Church of God. He is survived by his children, Ricky (Sarah) Saylor, Dale Saylor; brothers, Ricky Saylor, Henry D. Saylor, Danny Saylor, Joshua Saylor; sisters, Laura, Sheila Connie and Angie, four grandchildren; and stepmother, Myrtle Saylor. Arnold was also preceded in death by his daughter, Brandy Carpenter, earlier this year. Funeral Service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at C.M. Sloan and Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells Street, Fort Wayne Ind., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday Aug. 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks are required. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook visit sloanandsonsfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
