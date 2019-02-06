ARTHUR DAVID "ART" KINANE, 90, passed from this life on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Born in Lynn, Mass. on Dec. 20, 1928, Art grew up in both Lynn and New York City, and entered the U.S. Navy at age 16, where he served in both World War II and in the Korean War. During his career Art owned a bicycle shop, sold women's formal wear, drilled for oil in West Virginia, planted wheat in Oregon, maintained a real estate broker's license, worked on the Minute Man Missile project, and fell in love with aviation manufacturing. Art retired as a mechanical engineer in management with Teledyne Ryan Aeronautics in San Diego, which helped build the army's Apache helicopter and several drones. Art loved the water and lived in and around it his entire life. In addition, he was a fast friend to anyone he met, a gracious host, and an avid gardener. Art lived all over the country, but spent most of his years on the East coast, California, and Michigan; spending his final years in Fort Wayne, Ind. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Janice; son, Michael Kinane; daughters, Susan Kinane and Kathleen "Kathy" Kinane; step-children, Jennifer Samuelson and Ben (Emily) Bodkin; six grandchildren, Christina (Cory) Hendrickson, Michael Kai Ming Kinane, Sarah Kinane, Katherine Bodkin, Samuel Bodkin, and Peter Bodkin; and two great-grandchildren, Ellie and Ethan Hendrickson. Art was preceded in death by his sons David and James "Jim" Kinane. "Art's favorite farewell was 'always a pleasure,' a fitting close to a remarkable life." Visitation is from 5 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Military Honors will take place at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkview Foundation for Hospice Care, or to the . To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 6, 2019