Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley 1320 East Dupont Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-426-9494

ARTHUR G. SPIROU, 97, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. Born July 15, 1922, in New York, N.Y., he was the son of the late George and Victoria Spirou. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946 and married Mary Spirou on Jan. 20, 1952, together raising three children. He was an owner and officer of Mallers Spirou Enterprises. Arthur was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church where he served as president and treasurer, a past president of Parish Council, past board member of Diocesan Council of the Metropolis of Detroit, and was an ARCHON of the Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarchate. He was a member of Southgate Masonic Lodge. While in active military duty during World War II, Arthur served in the Pacific Theater. Arthur was very involved in many clubs and served as the president of the Indiana Theatre Owners, Anthony Wayne Rotary Club, served 22 years at A.C. Plan Commission of which he served as president, 50 year member of AHEPA (American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association) Chapter 81 and was one of the first inducted to the Midwest Theater Owners Hall of Fame. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Spirou; children, George (Eleni) Spirou, Victoria Sanftner, and Elaine (Michael) Fadul; grandchildren, Arthur and Stratton Spirou, Alexis and Roger (Juleen) Sanftner, Joseph (Sarah), Thomas and Peter (Amanda) Fadul; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Dioni . He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Keith Sanftner. Funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church followed by burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service for Arthur will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church or Heartland Hospice. The family would like to extend their most sincere thanks to the staff at the Towne House.



