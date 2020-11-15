1/1
ARTHUR J. TEBBE
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARTHUR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARTHUR J. TEBBE, 74, a loving and proud father and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Art was the son of the late Arthur F. and Mary (Peterink) Tebbe. He graduated from Central Catholic High School, attended St. Francis College and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. After many years with General Electric, Art retired from BAE. Art had a great sense of humor and loved keeping up with his dear friends and family. He adored his grandchildren, and they loved to laugh and play with him. Art was a lifelong Notre Dame football fan and never missed an IU basketball game. He enjoyed art, golf and learning all about Fort Wayne's rich history and its latest downtown improvements. Art is survived by daughters, Erin (Shane) Starr and Janel Tebbe, both of Fort Wayne; their mother, Kathy Tebbe; grandchildren, Eleanor, Maya, Andrew and Lucy Starr; sisters, Sandy (David) Pienta and Karen (Jim) Brudi; and brother-in-law, Ralph Stark. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Stark. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to ARCH Inc. or Honor Flight of NE Indiana. To send online condolences visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved