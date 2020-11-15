ARTHUR J. TEBBE, 74, a loving and proud father and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Art was the son of the late Arthur F. and Mary (Peterink) Tebbe. He graduated from Central Catholic High School, attended St. Francis College and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. After many years with General Electric, Art retired from BAE. Art had a great sense of humor and loved keeping up with his dear friends and family. He adored his grandchildren, and they loved to laugh and play with him. Art was a lifelong Notre Dame football fan and never missed an IU basketball game. He enjoyed art, golf and learning all about Fort Wayne's rich history and its latest downtown improvements. Art is survived by daughters, Erin (Shane) Starr and Janel Tebbe, both of Fort Wayne; their mother, Kathy Tebbe; grandchildren, Eleanor, Maya, Andrew and Lucy Starr; sisters, Sandy (David) Pienta and Karen (Jim) Brudi; and brother-in-law, Ralph Stark. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Stark. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to ARCH Inc. or Honor Flight of NE Indiana. To send online condolences visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org